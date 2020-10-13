With Global Handwashing Day (Oct. 15) approaching, Soap For Hope wants to remind Canadians that washing your hands regularly and thoroughly is the best defence against the spread of germs. (Black Press Media file photo)

Soap for Hope expands operation to 80 Indigenous communities during pandemic

Organization reminds people of how important hygiene is on Global Handwashing Day

With Global Handwashing Day (Oct. 15) approaching, Soap For Hope wants to remind Canadians that washing your hands regularly and thoroughly is the best defence against the spread of germs – especially in a global pandemic.

Handwashing with soap helps prevent infections because people touch their eyes, nose and mouth without even realizing it.

Throughout the pandemic, handwashing has taken on a new meaning, but not everybody has regular access to hygiene products like soap. Soap for Hope Canada, headquartered in Victoria, was founded on the belief that no one should ever have to hope for soap.

READ ALSO: Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

READ ALSO: Protect yourself from COVID-19 by grabbing a bar of soap

Since 2015, Soap for Hope Canada has been redistributing repurposed hygiene items, such as soap and shampoo, along with retired products, like linens, robes and slippers, collected from more than 75 hotel community partners in B.C. and Alta.

With warehouses in Victoria and Calgary, Soap for Hope Canada served more than 125 community facilities in B.C. and more than 50 facilities in Alberta last year. During the pandemic, the organization expanded relations and hygiene supply-chain deliveries to 80 Indigenous communities in the two provinces, plus additional community facilities.

For more information on Soap For Hope Canada visit soapforhopecanada.ca.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
United Way, Victoria Foundation open applications open for second round of emergency funding
Next story
Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Soap for Hope expands operation to 80 Indigenous communities during pandemic

Organization reminds people of how important hygiene is on Global Handwashing Day

Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada warning of gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour

United Way, Victoria Foundation open applications open for second round of emergency funding

Money expected to be in hands of charities by end of November

Victoria brewery releases sour pumpkin spice beer ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

La Tarte, from Ile Sauvage Brewing Co, is a brown based sour beer

Colwood Corners construction creates coming road closures

Work involves frontage improvements, underground servicing for water, hydro and communications

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

Canucks acquire defenceman Nate Schmidt from Vegas for 2022 third-round pick

Free agent forward Toffoli leaves Vancouver to join Habs

UPDATE: Police locate vehicle of interest following reported hit-and-run death of Vancouver Island woman

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Vancouver Island RCMP identify vehicle of interest following ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Parksville

UPDATE: Police say early indications are she was the victim of a hit-and-run

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Victoria author releasing novel about a strange illness in a small town

Penny Chamberlain to hold live-streamed reading of ‘Songs from a Small Town (in a Minor Key)’

Vancouver Island police investigate fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville

Woman in her twenties found on median

Most Read