Soap for Hope expands operation to 80 Indigenous communities during pandemic

Organization reminds people of how important hygiene is on Global Handwashing Day

With Global Handwashing Day (Oct. 15) approaching, Soap For Hope wants to remind Canadians that washing your hands regularly and thoroughly is the best defence against the spread of germs. (Black Press Media file photo)

With Global Handwashing Day (Oct. 15) approaching, Soap For Hope wants to remind Canadians that washing your hands regularly and thoroughly is the best defence against the spread of germs – especially in a global pandemic.

Handwashing with soap helps prevent infections because people touch their eyes, nose and mouth without even realizing it.

Throughout the pandemic, handwashing has taken on a new meaning, but not everybody has regular access to hygiene products like soap. Soap for Hope Canada, headquartered in Victoria, was founded on the belief that no one should ever have to hope for soap.

READ ALSO: Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

READ ALSO: Protect yourself from COVID-19 by grabbing a bar of soap

Since 2015, Soap for Hope Canada has been redistributing repurposed hygiene items, such as soap and shampoo, along with retired products, like linens, robes and slippers, collected from more than 75 hotel community partners in B.C. and Alta.

With warehouses in Victoria and Calgary, Soap for Hope Canada served more than 125 community facilities in B.C. and more than 50 facilities in Alberta last year. During the pandemic, the organization expanded relations and hygiene supply-chain deliveries to 80 Indigenous communities in the two provinces, plus additional community facilities.

For more information on Soap For Hope Canada visit soapforhopecanada.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.