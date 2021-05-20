Solidarity with Palestinians demonstration to be held at Victoria legislature

Palestinians, allies calling for Canada to end military exports to Israel

Palestinians and allies are holding a demonstration on lawn of the B.C. Legislature on Thursday to protest Canada’s military exports to Israel. (Black Press Media file photo)

Palestinians and allies are holding a demonstration on lawn of the B.C. Legislature on Thursday to protest Canada’s military exports to Israel.

“This is not a Palestinian ‘problem’, this is a global human rights issue consisting of ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, illegal occupation and settler colonialism,” a Facebook page for the event says.

Fighting broke out between Israel and Hamas, and other militant groups, in the Gaza Strip on May 10. Airstrikes have been traded between the two regions since, with Palestinians accounting for the vast majority of the dead and injured as they lack Israel’s sophisticated missile defense system.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health officials, while 12 people in Israel have died since the fighting broke out.

READ: Tensions flare at Israel-Palestinian demonstrations in Montreal, Toronto

Organizers for Thursday’s event say anti-Semitic and hateful remarks and signs will not be tolerated. Masks and social distancing will be required and participants are encouraged to wear green, white, red and black to show solidarity with Palestinians. The event begins at 5 p.m.

According to the federal government’s data, Canada sent $13.7 million worth of military goods and technology to Israel in 2019.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called on the Liberal government to halt arms sales to Israel earlier in May.

“By arming one side of the conflict it is undermining the peace process and it is supporting illegal occupation,” he said during question period on May 12.

Israel and Hamas announced a cease fire around mid-day on Thursday.

Hamas and other militant groups embedded in the Gaza Strip’s residential areas have fired over 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities, with hundreds falling short and most of the rest intercepted.

With files from the Associated Press

READ: 12 overdoses in 24 hours in Victoria as B.C. paramedics respond to record number of calls

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC legislatureVictoria