Palestinians and allies are holding a demonstration on lawn of the B.C. Legislature on Thursday to protest Canada’s military exports to Israel. (Black Press Media file photo)

Palestinians and allies are holding a demonstration on lawn of the B.C. Legislature on Thursday to protest Canada’s military exports to Israel. (Black Press Media file photo)

Solidarity with Palestinians demonstration to be held at Victoria legislature

Palestinians, allies calling for Canada to end military exports to Israel

Palestinians and allies are holding a demonstration on lawn of the B.C. Legislature on Thursday to protest Canada’s military exports to Israel.

“This is not a Palestinian ‘problem’, this is a global human rights issue consisting of ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, illegal occupation and settler colonialism,” a Facebook page for the event says.

Fighting broke out between Israel and Hamas, and other militant groups, in the Gaza Strip on May 10. Airstrikes have been traded between the two regions since, with Palestinians accounting for the vast majority of the dead and injured as they lack Israel’s sophisticated missile defense system.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health officials, while 12 people in Israel have died since the fighting broke out.

READ: Tensions flare at Israel-Palestinian demonstrations in Montreal, Toronto

Organizers for Thursday’s event say anti-Semitic and hateful remarks and signs will not be tolerated. Masks and social distancing will be required and participants are encouraged to wear green, white, red and black to show solidarity with Palestinians. The event begins at 5 p.m.

According to the federal government’s data, Canada sent $13.7 million worth of military goods and technology to Israel in 2019.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called on the Liberal government to halt arms sales to Israel earlier in May.

“By arming one side of the conflict it is undermining the peace process and it is supporting illegal occupation,” he said during question period on May 12.

Israel and Hamas announced a cease fire around mid-day on Thursday.

Hamas and other militant groups embedded in the Gaza Strip’s residential areas have fired over 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities, with hundreds falling short and most of the rest intercepted.

With files from the Associated Press

READ: 12 overdoses in 24 hours in Victoria as B.C. paramedics respond to record number of calls

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC legislatureVictoria

Previous story
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video
Next story
Indigenous woman plans to file lawsuit against Northern Health citing racism

Just Posted

Sooke RCMP were tipped off about the gathering. (Black Press Media file photo)
Jordan River rave shut down, organizer hit with $2,300 fine

Sooke RCMP say 75 people were there on May 15

West Shore RCMP is seeking the public’s help finding Langford resident Grayson Hicks, 23. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP seeks help finding man missing from Langford since Friday

Grayson Hicks, 23, was last seen in the 2900-block of Jacklin Road

Palestinians and allies are holding a demonstration on lawn of the B.C. Legislature on Thursday to protest Canada’s military exports to Israel. (Black Press Media file photo)
Solidarity with Palestinians demonstration to be held at Victoria legislature

Palestinians, allies calling for Canada to end military exports to Israel

Former Victoria Royals captain Matthew Phillips (11) in action in a 2018 Western Hockey League against the Tri City Americans in Kennewick, Wash. Phillips played his first regular season NHL game on May 19 against Vancouver. (Black Press Media file photo)
Former Victoria Royals captain gets rookie treatment in NHL debut

The Calgary Flames’ Matthew Phillips was a scoring star during his time with the Royals

B.C. Centre for Disease Control statistics show new COVID-19 cases by local health area on Vancouver Island for the week of May 9-15. (BCCDC image)
Victoria drops below Nanaimo in new COVID-19 cases in latest Vancouver Island count

B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases new case counts by local health area

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

(File photo)
RCMP: Witness video helps ID suspect who fled rollover crash near Horne Lake

Police say vehicle was reported stolen; two people then left on a dirt bike

RCMP on scene at Rock City Centre in Nanaimo following reports of shots fired. RCMP confirmed one person died in the incident. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
1 dead, more than 1 in custody following report of shots fired in Nanaimo

Heavy RCMP presence at strip mall along old Island Highway

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

The Ahousaht First Nation’s new 29-foot dedicated response vessel is capable of cruising at 32 knots and has an estimated range of 400 nautical miles. (Photo courtesy of the Canadian Coast Guard)
New rescue boat making Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim safer

Ahousaht’s Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary boosts response capacity on west coast

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Most Read