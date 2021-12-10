The outage is now affecting 3,779 people. Almost 5,000 were left without power during the initial outage. (BC Hydro photo)

Some areas of Golden could be without power for almost 24 hours: BC Hydro

Kicking Horse will be closed due to the outage

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

BC Hydro is reported that power could be restored by 5 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

_______

B.C. Hydro is estimating that power will be restored in Golden at approximately 5 p.m. local time, after power went out at 5:38 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The outage could leave some without power for almost 24 hours.

The outage has affected almost 5,000 B.C. Hydro customers, according to their website, with some areas in the south of town and Nicholson already seeing power restored.

The outage has also affected Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, which was slotted to open for the winter today, but will be unable to open due to the outage.

Crews are on scene working to restore power.

The cause of the outage is a substation fault, which means equipment in a local substation has failed. This could be due to a weather related issue or an issue with a piece of equipment. A crew must locate the area of the fault, inspect and repair any damage in order for the issue to be resolved.

B.C hydro will be posting updates to their website, with the last update coming at 9 a.m.

BCHydro

Previous story
West Shore RCMP officer stops Langford man after gas lifted from truck bed
Next story
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum charged with public mischief in run-over foot case

Just Posted

Curbside glass collection will resume on Dec. 13 in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy CRD)
Curbside glass pickup set to return to Greater Victoria following flood-caused pause

Shahn Torontow says a small amount of oil accumulates in his tidal pond every few days, and when the tide lowers gets washed into Ayum Creek. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke resident struggles to get government officials to investigate oil spill

Spectators watch the waves at Ogden Point in Victoria during a recent wind storm. With heavy winds expected Friday night, the Salvation Army’s ARC in downtown Victoria will have additional overnight mats available. (Black Press Media file photo)
Extra overnight mats open to Victoria’s homeless, with heavy winds expected Friday

A plain-clothed West Shore RCMP officer witnessed a theft from a vehicle in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP officer stops Langford man after gas lifted from truck bed