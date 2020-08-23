A food truck operated by the Songhees First Nation is out of commission after an alleged vandalism in downtown Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Thursday night. (Facebook/Songhees Event and Catering)

Songhees food truck allegedly vandalized in downtown Victoria

Passenger window smashed, artwork keyed on one side of vehicle

Songhees Chief Ron Sam was shocked to hear that one of the windows from their nation’s food truck had been smashed in downtown Victoria sometime Thursday overnight.

Staff from Songhees’ Seafood and Steam called Sam to notify him about the incident when they arrived an hour before their food truck was set to open on Friday morning at Ship Point in the Inner Harbour.

“They not only smashed the passenger window in, but they scraped down the artwork on one side of the vehicle,” said Sam. “It’s pretty upsetting.”

Sam believes a picnic table was used to smash through the window, as it was discovered near the broken window.

According to the Songhees Chief, the food truck has never been vandalized in its nearly three years of operation. He said staff will be temporarily out of work while they look to replace the broken window and repair the damages.

The food truck owners have filed a report with VicPD and hope to reopen by the end of August.

“I think this was a random act of vandalism,” said Sam. “We’re open to speaking with the person that did this to take responsibility.”

Sam is asking nearby businesses located around the Inner Harbour to check their security footage for any suspects involved.

READ MORE: Langford trucks vandalized for third time in five months

ALSO READ: Langford considers regulating sale of spray paint following string of vandalism

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of VictoriaFood & DiningSonghees Nation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Iran retrieves data, cockpit talk from downed Ukraine plane
Next story
More than 300 homes under evacuation alert due to wildfire in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

Just Posted

Local MP Elizabeth May does not think election is imminent

May predicts New Democrats will prop up Liberals

VicPD gives $230 ticket to man refusing to leave same location of large party just days before

Host issued $2,300 violation ticket on Friday night

Man pricked by uncapped needle in Beacon Hill Park: VicPD

Incident occurred near woodchip trail path Saturday night

Songhees food truck allegedly vandalized in downtown Victoria

Passenger window smashed, artwork keyed on one side of vehicle

A hidden homeless scenario: The search for safe housing for youth

Part three in a series on youth homelessness in Greater Victoria

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

More than 300 homes under evacuation alert due to wildfire in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

Alert is due to the Talbot Creek wildfire

Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Recent data shows a major spike in the number of people dying from toxic illicit drugs due to the pandemic

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

DFO defends ‘ghost gear’ clean-up grants around Vancouver Island

Association of Denman Island Marine Stewards want more enforcement in region

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

Most Read