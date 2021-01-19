Songhees Nation to open two Victoria cannabis stores spring 2021

Seed and Stone stores will open on Gordon Street and in the Bay Centre

Two new ‘Seed and Stone’ cannabis retail stores will soon be opening in downtown Victoria, after the city approved plans put forward by the Songhees Nation on Jan. 14.

The locations – one at 901 Gordon St. and the other in the Bay Centre – will be designed with Indigenous culture, cannabis education and a high-end experience in mind. The name is intended to represent life (Seed) and strength (Stone).

On Gordon Street, ‘Seed and Stone: Songhees Edition’ will offer a cultural showcase of Indigenous art and cultural pieces curated by renowned Tseshaht First Nation artist Connie Watts, who is known for her canoe carving in the Songhees Wellness Centre.

For Songhees Nation Chief Robert Sam, the stores are also a financial and educational opportunity for his community.

“Knowing more about cannabis and having assurances about where it was grown and what it contains is critical knowledge for me as a Songhees member, and as a citizen of this region,” he said in a statement Jan. 15. “Our members also have considerable interest in the jobs and training opportunities that will result from this project.”

The First Nation has partnered with Vikram Sachdeva, who owns the original Seed and Stone store in Chilliwack and has several other locations under development throughout the Lower Mainland. He was previously the director of business development at Subway.

“Out of friendship has grown a business partnership that will help support the economic goals of the Songhees Nation,” said Sachdeva. “…we commit to creating a safe and convenient place for people to interact with cannabis products.”

Work on the two stores is expected to begin immediately in preparation for a spring opening.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

cannabisCity of VictoriaFirst Nations cannabisSonghees Nation