Sooke applies for sidewalk funding for busy traffic corridor

$2.1-million project eyed for Otter Point Road

Sidewalks along Otter Point Road in Sooke could see improvements if a grant application by the municipality is successful.

During a Jan. 25 council meeting, district councillors agreed to apply for a $1.8 -million Canada Infrastructure Program’s COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure grant.

The proposed project involves constructing sidewalks on the northbound side of Otter Point Road linking Highway 14 to the transportation corridor of Wadams Way and include a separated boulevard for the first 130 metres north from the highway, the busiest section of the corridor.

On the southbound side of the road, the project will complete the sidewalk connection from Ayre Road to Grant Road.

Also, work is planned for new bike lanes, curbs, the definition of commercial property access, and road resurfacing.

The project’s cost is $2.1 million, with the feds and province kicking in $1.8 million and the district responsible for funding the remaining $274,015, along with any potential project increases or cost overruns.

“Staff believes that this project presents a great opportunity to add much-needed pedestrian and cycling infrastructure to the town centre in a financially responsible manner,” Jeff Carter, Sooke’s director of operations, said in a report to council.

The sidewalk project, originally slated to be completed in 2024 as part of the municipality’s transportation plan and five-year financial plan, was moved forward when this “significant grant opportunity” was presented, Carter said.

Ottawa will announce successful grant applications in early spring, with the project finished by Dec. 31.

