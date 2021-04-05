Shawna Knight operates the Buddha Box in and around the Sooke region. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke approves food truck pilot program for local parks

The program begins May 1 and runs through summer season

There will be more ways to get your food fix this summer.

District council gave the green light to new eatery options by allowing food trucks to set up shop in some Sooke parks under a pilot project that would run through spring and summer.

Food truck operators can operate in three parks: Ed Macgregor, Broomhill Playground, and John Phillips Memorial Park (weekends only). Municipal staff have identified Whiffin Spit as a potential future location.

“Municipalities have great success with permitting food trucks to vend their product in municipal parks. Staff believe residents and visitors of the District of Sooke would welcome the opportunity to purchase food from vendors. Permitting food trucks in select parks may draw more people to the parks and have them remain in the parks longer,” a report to council stated.

Owners of food truck businesses in the Sooke region will be given preference in the pilot project and pay $250 a month for a permit fee and a $300 damage deposit. Operators must also have $2 million in liability insurance, a business licence and an Island Health authority permit.

The food truck pilot project will be used for feedback from the public and business community so the council can decide how to address the issue in future years. The trucks can begin operating in parks on May 1.

Last year, the district attempted a similar program but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

