Sooke asking for feedback on official community plan

What do you want Sooke to look like in 2031?
That’s what the district wants to find out from Sooke residents with an upcoming public survey.
From March 5 to April 2, Sooke’s official community plan (OCP) committee will ask the community their opinions on three separate growth scenarios for the next 10 years.
The OCP has policies that will determine the way land is used and developed, including homes, shops, offices, and public institutions across the district.
Residents who fill out a short questionnaire on picturesooke.ca before Feb. 24 will be entered to win pizza from a local business. The prize will be drawn Feb. 25.
There will be a virtual meeting to discuss the OCP on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. The meeting is open to the public, but those interested must request access by emailing corp@sooke.ca.
Those who are unable to fill out the forms online can phone 250-642-1634 for more information.
You can find the survey available on March 5 at picturesooke.ca.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.