Sooke asking for feedback on official community plan

Whiffen Spit Park during the summer months. Sooke is asking its residents how they want the district to grow in the next 10 years with their official community plan, set to open for submissions on March 5. (Jen Blyth photo)

What do you want Sooke to look like in 2031?

That’s what the district wants to find out from Sooke residents with an upcoming public survey.

From March 5 to April 2, Sooke’s official community plan (OCP) committee will ask the community their opinions on three separate growth scenarios for the next 10 years.

The OCP has policies that will determine the way land is used and developed, including homes, shops, offices, and public institutions across the district.

Residents who fill out a short questionnaire on picturesooke.ca before Feb. 24 will be entered to win pizza from a local business. The prize will be drawn Feb. 25.

There will be a virtual meeting to discuss the OCP on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. The meeting is open to the public, but those interested must request access by emailing corp@sooke.ca.

Those who are unable to fill out the forms online can phone 250-642-1634 for more information.

You can find the survey available on March 5 at picturesooke.ca.

