Sooke Bike Club, CRD ink deal to maintain mountain bike trails

Licensing agreement covers Sea to Sea Regional Park in Sooke Hills

Cyclist Max McCulloch catches air off a jump on the Organ Donor trail in the Hartland area of Mount Work Regional Park. (File - Black Press Media)

The Sooke Bike Club and Capital Regional District have signed a license agreement to maintain existing mountain trails in Sea to Sea Regional Park in the Sooke Hills.

The agreement aligns with the newly implemented mountain biking guidelines, recognizing mountain biking groups play a role in championing mountain biking etiquette, sanctioned trails, and the recreational community, the CRD said in a statement.

The Sooke Bike Club’s mandate is to promote cycling and mountain biking through fun events, the expansion and maintenance of trail networks, and advocating on behalf of its members.

Sea to Sea Regional Park is the second-largest CRD Regional Park. It is a wilderness area that encompasses almost 4,000 hectares. Mount Manuel Quimper, within the park, has mountain biking trails ranging from “Easy” to “Extremely Difficult.”

RELATED: CRD updates Saanich mountain biking areas with realigned trails, added signage


