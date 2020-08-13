The staircase heading to Sooke Bluffs has been closed to the public until further notice, after being deemed a ‘high risk.’ (Google Maps)

Sooke Bluffs staircase closed due to rot

District to consider replacement for ‘high risk’ staircase in fall

One of Sooke’s waterfront viewpoints has been closed to the public due to safety concerns.

The Sooke Bluffs staircase, located at 7218 Austins Pl., will be closed until further notice due to its rapidly declining condition. This comes after a recent assessment by the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C., which found the staircase to be at a ‘high risk’ rating.

Although basic repairs have been done in the past few years, the 18-year-old wooden staircase has continued to rot. According to a release, repairs are impractical after the rot has spread to the handrails and stringers.

There aren’t any detours available to access the secluded area, but the loop trail that connects Austins and Bethany places is still open.

Notably, the District of Sooke didn’t include the replacement of the staircase in their 2020 financial plan due to a ‘moderate risk’ rating at the time of their decision.

The district will consider replacing the staircase when the 2021 budget is developed later this fall.

READ MORE: Lost dog reunited with family three months after going missing along Juan de Fuca trail

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

parksSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Daytime theft attempt leaves Oak Bay Avenue store employee with potentially life-altering injuries
Next story
Greater Victoria non-profit advocates for the use of psilocybin for terminal patients

Just Posted

Sooke Bluffs staircase closed due to rot

District to consider replacement for ‘high risk’ staircase in fall

Greater Victoria non-profit advocates for the use of psilocybin for terminal patients

North Saanich psychotherapist pushes for alternative treatment

Sooke minor hockey set to get kids on ice by mid-September

President says re-opening dependent on SEAPARC installing ice in time

Gathering marks 10 years since nearly 500 asylum-seekers landed off Victoria shore

The 492 people fleeing violence, war crimes and genocide in Sri Lanka were detained for months

Daytime theft attempt leaves Oak Bay Avenue store employee with potentially life-altering injuries

VicPD looking for witnesses

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Captive fawn seized from Island home

Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

The man died in hospital after having difficulty breathing and broken ribs

Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Berleen was less than two weeks from travelling to Manitoba when she vanished

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

‘It’s not just about me’: McKenna cites need to protect politicians from threats

Police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

First study of its kind in the U.S. to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read