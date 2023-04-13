sig

Sooke budget open house set for April 19

District staff and council will be at Sooke Municipal Hall to answer questions from 2 to 7 p.m.

Sooke residents are invited to an open house on April 19 to learn about a proposed 6.99 per cent tax hike for 2023.

Staff and council will answer questions from 2 to 7 p.m. at Sooke Municipal Hall, 2205 Otter Point Rd. Refreshments will be served.

Residents of the District can expect a property tax increase of approximately $100 per year for district services based on the average residential property assessment, or $8.33 per month for 2023, according to the 2023-2027 five-year financial plan unveiled by the district this week.

The plan was prepared after receiving input from the community and a service-level review conducted by council.

It outlines key projects the district plans to undertake over the next five years, including increased police and fire resources to decrease call response times, road maintenance, streetlight and transit stop improvements, and several capital projects.

The capital projects include the Charters corridor, the Church Road roundabout, the Little River Crossing, and the Ravens Ridge Park recreation amenities projects.

“Where we’re hearing numerous municipalities are sitting at an increase that would cost households two-to-three times, even more, keeping a district property increase in line with inflation and below $100 is a priority,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

ALSO READ: Sooke proposes property tax hike of 9.3 per cent


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

budgetMunicipal GovernmentSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It’s a huge blow’: Fire damage seeps deep into soil and souls for Victoria community gardeners

Just Posted

sig
Sooke budget open house set for April 19

Construction continues at, and adjacent to, Vic High as an alumni group has taken court action over a land transfer. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Alumni group launches civil suit over Vic High lands as construction well underway

Ukrainian refugees are returning to Help Ukraine Vancouver Island’s food share program as volunteers. (Courtesy Karmen McNamara)
Ukrainian refugees helping newer arrivals settle in Greater Victoria

An earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice. (Courtesy Earthquakes Canada)
No Vancouver Island tsunami expected after earthquake, seismologist says