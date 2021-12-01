Sooke cafe serving up Christmas dinner for more than 400 this year

Cathy Gouk says it’s been challenging with empty shelves and purchasing limits to get enough supplies

Cathy Gouk, the owner of Cathy’s Corner Cafe in Sooke, prepares for 2020’s turkey dinner. This year’s free dinner is planned for Dec. 15 and 16. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Cooking Christmas dinner can be a chaotic affair. Cooking Christmas dinner for more than 400 people? That’s no problem for Cathy Gouk.

This is the 15th year Gouk, owner of Cathy’s Corner Cafe, has offered free dinners at Christmastime, but supply chain issues have thrown a little wrench into her plans this year.

“I’ve been going and doing my shopping and then coming back and going in the next day to grab things,” she said. “It’s been a tough go. It’s getting scary out there.”

Empty shelves and buying limits have made it tricky to get enough groceries; sometimes, Gouk sends multiple people to get supplies for Christmas dinners and her cafe.

“We can find deals, but then it’s hard for little restaurants because you everything’s a limit of two right now in the stores,” she said. “So that makes it difficult.”

Luckily, a few cash donations have come in, allowing Gouk to stock up early. She’s already bought about 20 turkeys, and she’ll try and buy 15 more closer to the day, so she’s fully stocked.

Gouk also has friends and customers keeping an eye out on the grocery shelves, ready to grab her a turkey when they come back on sale.

Last year, Gouk served up more than 440 takeout dinners. This year, Gouk’s excited to have some people eating dinners in the cafe and expects to serve more food.

Dinners will be being served on Dec. 15 and 16. Anyone who needs food is welcome.

READ MORE: Turkeys expected to be pricier, harder to find this Christmas

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SookeWest Shore