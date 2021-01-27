Sooke calls for ban on rat poison across B.C.

Letter of support follows similar move by City of North Vancouver

Sooke council is adding its voice to the call for a province-wide ban on rat poison.

Council unanimously agreed to support a North Vancouver resolution, asking the province to ban anticoagulant rodenticides while finding new ways to deal with the rodent population that doesn’t threaten the wellbeing of other animals.

A letter of support for the B.C.-wide ban has been sent to Environment Minister George Heyman.

“This is part of a bigger move by several municipalities to deal with this growing problem,” said Coun. Jeff Bateman.

“The reality is that it’s not only owls that face this threat. It’s all birds of prey, dogs, cats and even in unfortunate and rare cases, children as well.”

Bateman said when Sooke banned anticoagulant rodenticides last September, staff found the municipality already uses mechanical rat traps and organic alternatives.

Once consumed, anticoagulant rodenticides kill rodents through internal bleeding.

Council has reached out to volunteer-based advocacy program Wild Wise Sooke to inform Sooke residents of the harmful effects of rat poison and the alternatives available.

Sooke joins View Royal, Colwood, Saanich, North Saanich, Oak Bay and several communities in the Lower Mainland that ban the use of rat poison in their municipal buildings and properties.

