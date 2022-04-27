Norm McInnis will take medical leave while undergoing treatment. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke CAO diagnosed with cancer

Norm McInnis will take medical leave while undergoing treatment

The District of Sooke’s chief administrative officer has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to a news release from the District of Sooke, Norm McInnis will take medical leave while undergoing treatment, beginning May 2.

“Norm has made such a tremendous contribution to Sooke since joining our team in 2019, and we are standing with him as he undergoes treatment,” Mayor Maja Tait said in a statement.

Don Schaffer, who previously worked for the District of Sooke and is familiar with the community, will be brought in as interim CAO.

Further information will not be shared by the district at this time.

“It is incredibly brave that Norm has chosen to share this very personal situation publicly and kindly ask that his privacy be respected,” said Christina Moog, the district’s communications coordinator, in a statement.

McInnis has served as Sooke’s CAO since July 2019.

