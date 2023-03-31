Sooke CAO steps down after cancer diagnosis

Norm McInnis is officially stepping down as chief administrative officer for the District of Sooke while he battles cancer.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait was effusive in her praise for McInnis, who took a leave of absence in April 2022 following his diagnosis.

ALSO READ: Sooke CAO diagnosed with cancer

“Norm made an impact,” Tait said in a statement. “He led Sooke into a new chapter of sound management, including organizational enhancements and cultural improvements, saw significant successes with grant applications and major capital investments, and helped our community navigate a global pandemic. I hope Norm knows what a legacy he is leaving, in particular laying a remarkable foundation for Sooke’s path forward with community economic development. It’s been an honour to serve Sooke with Norm.”

Tait thanked McInnis on behalf of council, the leadership team, and district staff for his exemplary service and dedication.

“His commitment, passion and care will be missed and never forgotten,” She added.

RELATED: Sooke hires new CAO

McInnis said serving Sooke has been one of the most rewarding parts of his career in local government administration.

“The opportunity to be part of this team and inspire positive change has been an absolute honour,” he noted. “Of course, I never expected to do so during a global pandemic, but the team and the community came together, which is a testament to the people here and what makes serving Council and the community of Sooke an experience I will cherish with a smile.”

McInnis, who took over as chief administrative officer in July of 2019, held the same position in the City of Fernie, Town of Olds, Town of Westlock, and Town of Picture Butte in a career that spanned 20 years. He also served on several regional committees, including Regional Emergency Management Partnership, the Local Government Management Association of BC, and the Local Government Administration Association of Alberta.

Don Schaffer has concluded his interim appointment as chief administrative officer. Rachel Gray, Sooke’s director of finance and deputy chief administration officer, will serve in Schaffer’s role while a formal recruitment process is underway.



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeWest Shore