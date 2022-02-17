Sooke council appoints chief election officer

Sooke council appointed the district’s chief election officer and deputy chief election officer at a recent council meeting.
Council approved a municipal staff’s recommendation to appoint District of Sooke employees Sarah Temple as chief election officer and Carolyn Mushata as deputy chief election officer.
The Local Government Act requires appointments.
The chief election officer oversees all local election administration activities, including hiring and training other election officials.
Sooke’s next civic election is on Oct. 15.
