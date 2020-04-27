Sooke Municipal Hall is closed to the public to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, but most municipal services are still running. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke council awaits direction from province, agendas limited by social distancing

Municipal hall closed its doors to the public March 16, limiting what council meetings can include

  • Apr. 27, 2020 8:55 a.m.
  • News

Sooke council is waiting to hear from the province with hopes of lessened restrictions to its agendas.

On March 16, Sooke Municipal Hall closed to the public to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Currently, council meetings are held online to support social distancing measures.

Committees are not allowed to meet under the current restrictions, and public hearings are also not permitted, so council is limited on what it can include on the agenda each week.

Chief Administrative Officer Norm McInnis says the district expects to hear from the province this week about what to expect moving forward.

“Hopefully the order will give the ability to widen the agenda, and give direction on the process moving forward to convene public hearings again,” McInnis said, noting council will likely have to wait until social distancing measures are lifted to resume public hearings.

Lately the main focuses of council has been on financial planning and affairs to do with COVID-19.

RELATED: Sooke Municipal Hall closed to stem spread of coronavirus

Until municipal hall is able to reopen its doors, the district encourages residents to continue providing input to council by reaching out through email.

“The District of Sooke believes that public participation is a fundamental tenet of democracy and leads to better informed decision-making. Council wishes to hear from the public on issues that are important to them and encourages residents to comment on upcoming agenda items,” the District of Sooke states on its website.

Meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of every month at 7 p.m. To view agendas or watch council meetings visit sooke.ca. To share any questions or concerns with the district email info@sooke.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau
Next story
World COVID-19 update: Haircuts top of mind as restrictions ease

Just Posted

Sooke Fine Art Show moves online due to COVID-19 pandemic

34th annual event hosted online in order to adhere to social distancing practices

Sooke Country Market opens online starting May 2

Online version of farmers market created in response to social distancing measures

MISSING: High risk woman last heard from on April 1

Police seek public’s help to locate Danielle Haywood

Sooke council awaits direction from province, agendas limited by social distancing

Municipal hall closed its doors to the public March 16, limiting what council meetings can include

Cridge Centre reports 40 per cent increase in interest in transition housing

Measures necessary in responding to COVID-19 increase domestic abuse risk factors

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Testing, PPE and hospital capacity key to begin the process

‘Out of control’: Cariboo flooding forces partially-treated sewage into Fraser River

City asks residents to moderate water usage as broken line spills partially treated effluent

World COVID-19 update: Haircuts top of mind as restrictions ease

Comprehensive world news digest on coronavirus updates from around the globe

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

SOOKE HISTORY: George Aitken’s boarding sword

Aitken’s story is an example of what important roles many families have played in B.C.’s history

Cariboo ranchers don hip waders to work in flooded fields

Water levels are historical for the 127 year-old ranch

B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

There are currently 19 outbreaks at care homes in B.C.

Most Read