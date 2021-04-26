Sooke council eyes new service agreement with chamber of commerce

First look: Council will also consider first three readings for property tax rate bylaw tonight

Sooke’s mayor and councillors are expected to ask municipal staff to draft a two-year service agreement with the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce for $28,150 this year and $28,713 in 2022 at Monday’s (April 26) council meeting.

The district had a temporary agreement with the chamber, which expired on Dec. 31.

Municipal councils and regional district boards have the power to enter into a partnering agreement with organizations such as public authorities, societies or private corporations to provide a service on behalf of the local government. Local governments may choose to enter into a partnering agreement for several reasons, including potential cost savings (for example, value for money or economies of scale), outside expertise, risk sharing and operational efficiency.

The district has service agreements with the Sooke Region Community Health Initiative, Sooke Community Association, Sooke Region Tourism Association, Sooke Visitor Information Centre, Sooke Lions Club and Sooke Food Bank.

Other items up for consideration:

• Council will consider a staff recommendation to continue the Sunriver Community Gardens occupation agreement with Sooke Food Region Food Chi and the Sunriver Allotment Garden Society.

The Sunriver Community Gardens, 2354 Phillips Rd., is available for use by Sooke Region residents. The agreement

includes the “rules and guidelines” for the use of the site.

• Councill will also consider the first three readings for Sooke’s property tax rate bylaw at Monday’s meeting. Earlier this year council approved a 3.3 per cent average increase – a move that will likely lead to higher taxes in coming years.

Find the full agenda and a link to tune in live here.

Pick up next week’s Sooke News Mirror or head to sookenewsmirror.com for more from council.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke councilWest Shore