Sooke council OK’s $106,761 electrical contract for fire hall

Sasco Contractors Ltd. has been awarded a $106,761 contract for electrical upgrades at Sooke Fire Rescue Station No. 1.

It is part of a $500,000 project to correct deficiencies identified in a 2020 property condition assessment. These include occupational health and safety requirements and upgrades to the sprinkler, plumbing and the heating and ventilation systems. The renovation includes a universally accessible washroom in the council chamber and upgrades to the Emergency Operations Centre.

Victoria-based Sasco Contractors was one of four contractors that submitted bids for the project. The company’s bid came in at $15,000 less than a bid from the highest bidder at $121,803.

No local company bid on the project.

