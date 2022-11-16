Sooke council rezones property to increase commercial space

The applicant would like to develop a commercial node complementary to the residential development.

Sooke district council will rezone a piece of property fronting Throup and Charters roads to reorient and expand the existing commercial area.

The rezoning is at the request of the property owner.

According to a staff report, the intention is to increase the neighbourhood commercial area and decrease the medium-density multi-family residential size by approximately 6,000 square feet.

The applicant would like to develop a commercial node complementary to the residential development. The reorientation will allow better traffic flow through the commercial portion of the property and help optimize parking.

“Having the primary commercial frontage along Charters Road will be advantageous as it relates to anticipated District of Sooke road improvements along Charters Road and Throup Road,” said Matthew Pawlow, Sooke’s planning and development director.

District council gave third reading to the rezoning bylaw on Nov. 24. The bylaw is expected to pass final reading on Nov. 21.

The landowner has yet to file a plan for the project. The project would require a development permit and other reports, including a riparian study, before construction could begin, Pawlow said.

The property was initially rezoned in 2007 to its current zoning status. The parcel was subdivided several times since rezoning, with redevelopment complete south of Throup Stream along Charters Road and, more recently, north of Throup Stream along Charters Road with the B.C. Housing multi-family building.

Councillors Tony St-Pierre and Dana Lajeunesse said they favour commercial nodes in neighbourhoods.

“I think to have sufficient space in neighbourhoods for commercial, which includes things like children’s activities, is critical to having good neighbourhoods,” St-Pierre said.



