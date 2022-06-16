sig

Sooke council sends request to change subdivision covenant to public hearing

Sooke city council will send a request to change a subdivision covenant to a public hearing.

The current covenant requires the developer to dedicate a portion of the property to parkland. The development cannot proceed until a parks and trails plan is approved.

The subdivision is located between Maple Park Terrace and Mountain Heights drive in west Sooke.

In a visit to the site last year, district staff found that “significant” areas earmarked for parkland had been cleared, blasted, and deposited with substantial volumes of fill material. In light of these changes, a new covenant is proposed, which will allow other areas to be used as parkland.

The hearing will be held at Sooke Municipal Hall on June 27 at 7 p.m.

