Sooke council this week: fireworks, audit, tax rate bylaw and a new housing development

District has received several complaints about the use of fireworks

Sooke councillors will consider a report from Fire Chief Ted Ruiter at Monday’s (May 9) council meeting asking staff to bring forward an amendment to the fireworks bylaw that will remove general fireworks permits and only allow permits for community events.

The district has received several complaints about the use of fireworks causing damage to homes and other property.

“Fire prevention focuses on the reduction of potential sources of fire, as well as heightening public awareness through education. However, we continue to issue permits for consumer fireworks displays that are causing concern, which feels counterintuitive,” said Ruiter.

Also on the agenda:

• The district received a passing grade on its financial statement audit. “There were no significant matters discussed, or subject to correspondence, with management that in our judgment need be brought to your attention,” auditor KPMG said in a report.

• Council holds a public hearing for a development permit variance on a property at 2063 Townsend Rd. The developer wants to construct seven ground-oriented multi-family rental homes. The cluster dwelling units will be one-storey high, with each unit approximately 694 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The proposal includes many green design features such as green roofs.

• Council will also consider final adoption of the property tax rate bylaw.

Council meets at Sooke Municipal Hall at 7 p.m. The meeting is also live-streamed online at sooke.ca and YouTube.



