Sooke council votes to give councillor leave for one meeting

Sooke district councillors formally gave Coun. Megan McMath leave not to attend Monday’s (June 27) council meeting.

Any council member who misses four consecutive meetings requires council to provide leave under the rules of the provincial Community Charter. Council also had the option to disqualify McMath from office.

“It would be a shame at this stage of the game to disqualifier her,” Coun. Al Beddows said.

McMath is a first-time councillor elected in 2018.

McMath could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

