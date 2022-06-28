sig

Sooke council votes to give councillor leave for one meeting

Coun. Megan McMath has missed four consecutive meetings

Sooke district councillors formally gave Coun. Megan McMath leave not to attend Monday’s (June 27) council meeting.

Any council member who misses four consecutive meetings requires council to provide leave under the rules of the provincial Community Charter. Council also had the option to disqualify McMath from office.

“It would be a shame at this stage of the game to disqualifier her,” Coun. Al Beddows said.

McMath is a first-time councillor elected in 2018.

McMath could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

RELATED: Sooke councillors missing up to 30% of council meetings


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeSooke councilWest Shore

Previous story
UPDATE: 2 suspects killed, 6 officers shot after daytime bank robbery in Saanich

Just Posted

Police personnel surround the area around the BMO branch at Shelbourne and Pear streets in Saanich. A midday bank robbery there was followed by a shooting that left two suspects dead and saw six police officers taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
UPDATE: 2 suspects killed, 6 officers shot after daytime bank robbery in Saanich

Multiple people have been injured during a gunfire exchange at Bank of Montreal location on Shelbourne Street near Pear Street. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday (June 28). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
VIDEO: Witnesses report ‘at least 50’ shots fired after brazen bank shooting in Saanich

Premier John Horgan announced Tuesday (June 28) he will not be running in B.C.’s 2024 election. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election

sig
Name for new Sooke park takes flight