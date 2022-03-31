District of Sooke council holds its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke council waiting on code of conduct

The district is waiting for provincial guidance before they discuss

The District of Sooke will wait for provincial guidance before discussing a code of conduct.

The province passed the Introduction of Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act in November, requiring municipalities to consider publicly drafting a code of conduct.

“Some councils (are) throwing chairs at each other. They’re so angry. We’re fortunate. Our council gets along – doesn’t mean we have we don’t have disagreements. But it was always good to have something down in writing about a code of conduct,” said Coun. Al Beddows.

He added council didn’t necessarily need a code of conduct currently, but that that doesn’t mean arguments aren’t going to devolve into problems down the line.

Other West Shore councils have been mulling over a code of conduct.

Langford Coun. Lillian Szpak proposed the city draft one in January after tensions spiked between several council members, but the motion was rejected, with Langford also deciding to wait for provincial guidance.

Documents have been created to help local governments draft their policies, including a model code of conduct, collaborating with the Union of B.C. Municipalities and the Local Government Management Association. The model code is intended to be used as a framework for municipal governments to establish their code of conduct.

In a previous statement to Black Press, a Ministry of Municipal Affairs spokesperson said the province would continue to work with local governments to help navigate the process.

