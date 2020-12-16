Sooke council is set to discuss whether they want to give themselves a five per cent pay hike in 2021. They will also talk about whether they should launch an advisory committee for future mayor and council salary hikes on Dec. 16. (File photo)

Sooke council is set to discuss whether they want to give themselves a five per cent pay hike in 2021. They will also talk about whether they should launch an advisory committee for future mayor and council salary hikes on Dec. 16. (File photo)

Sooke councillor raises idea of five per cent wage hike

Grumpy Taxpayer$ say potential move is ‘outrageous and tone-deaf’

Sooke councillors are set to discuss whether they want to give a small present to themselves in the form of a five per cent wage hike in next year’s budget.

Coun. Al Beddows will bring a notice of motion to Wednesday night’s special council meeting to discuss a wage boost and whether an advisory committee for future mayor and council salary increases should be established.

“There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work that we put into this job, and it’s been growing a lot since the pandemic,” said Beddows. “Sometimes I’m left to spend a Sunday preparing for a council meeting the next day.”

He pointed out he was sent 23 letters for a public hearing, which he had to review just hours before entering a council meeting on Monday. During that meeting, council had to cut off their Zoom meeting after four hours and deferred a remaining portion of items to a special meeting on Dec. 16.

Under a proposed wage hike of five per cent, councillors would make $15,750 instead of their current $15,000, and mayor Maja Tait would bring in $31,500 compared to her current $30,000.

This move comes off a wage hike in 2019 when Sooke council approved a nearly 50 per cent wage increase after a decade of frozen wages.

ALSO READ: Sooke Council finally gets a pay raise

Beddows said if remuneration were equivalent to 2008 standards when their wages were frozen, it would equal around $17,000 for councillors and $34,000 for mayor Tait.

As with many Greater Victoria municipalities, they deal with decreasing buying power due to the increased cost of living, as more people have flocked to Sooke. The federal income tax exemption for one-third of an elected official’s salary has been eliminated since the beginning of 2019.

“This idea is completely outrageous and tone-deaf,” said John Treleaven, chair of the Grumpy Taxpayer$. “If they hadn’t just raised their salaries last year, I would’ve understood, but we’re in a zero-inflation environment right now. It would appear that Sooke’s council just doesn’t get it. They should be embarrassed.”

Treleaven added that it isn’t unusual for municipal governments to ask for outside advisors for pay wage increases, but he thinks “now is not the time.”

READ MORE: Sooke council members receive nearly $146,000 in remunerations and expenses

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Sooke councilwage talks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Generation of B.C. salmon likely wiped out by central coast landslide
Next story
20 patients, staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Just Posted

On Dec. 16, Sooke council is set to discuss whether they can support the Sooke Food Bank with a one-time ‘COVID donation’, made available from the district’s contingency fund. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke to discuss whether to give Sooke Food Bank one-time ‘COVID donation’

Council to decide at special meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16

Sooke council is set to discuss whether they want to give themselves a five per cent pay hike in 2021. They will also talk about whether they should launch an advisory committee for future mayor and council salary hikes on Dec. 16. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke councillor raises idea of five per cent wage hike

Grumpy Taxpayer$ say potential move is ‘outrageous and tone-deaf’

Sooke is planning to hold its annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 27. The area for birders extends from Otter Point Park to Metchosin Golf and Country Club. (Mark Byrne photo)
Pandemic can’t clip wings of Christmas Bird Count in Sooke

Avid birders to spot as many bird species as possible on Dec. 27

Dr. Rachel Staples has been recovering at the Victoria General Hospital since getting struck by a vehicle Dec. 4. (Courtesy of Rachel Staples)
Cyclist suffers more than 18 fractures after getting struck at Colwood trail crossing

Oak Bay woman has been recovering in hospital since Dec. 4

Saanich emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of Quadra Street and Tattersall Drive on the evening of Dec. 14 – the seventh crash at the intersection since January. (Photo courtesy Sarah Schenck)
Minor crash marks seventh this year at Saanich intersection

More than 90 collisions reported at Quadra Street and Tattersall Drive since 2015

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

(University of Oxford / John Cairns)
POLL: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

After months of uncertainty and ever-tightening restrictions, the end of the pandemic… Continue reading

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read