Sooke councillors bill district $6,381.95 for expenses

Mayor Maja Tait and council billed the District of Sooke for $6,381.95 in expenses last year – at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coun. Jeff Bateman claimed the most expenses – $1,790.16, while Coun. Megan McMath had no expenses, according to just-released finance documents.

The mayor receives $30,000 in annual remuneration, while each councillor is entitled to $15,000.

Meanwhile, for the first time in more than six years, a firefighter doesn’t hold the distinction of being the top wage earner in the district.

According to the documents, chief administrative officer Norm McInnis earned $173,374.87 and filed $2,670.96 in expenses. The second-highest-paid employee was deputy fire chief Matt Barney at $152,012.87.

Local governments must disclose salaries of employees making more than $75,000 a year by June 30.


