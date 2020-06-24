Sooke Country Market set for new location

District waives park fee

Sooke council has waived commercial user fees to allow the Sooke Country Market to move to John Phillips Memorial Park this summer.

The decision will save the market association more than $3,000 this year.

The market is currently housed on a small parcel of land at the corner of Eustace and Otter Point roads.

RELATED: Sooke Country Market changes location

The move will allow space for more vendors while still being able to practice physical distancing.

Market manager Teresa Williams said organizers have been looking for a new location for the market over the last couple of years, and the park was recently suggested to them by District of Sooke chief administrative officer Norm McInnis.

“He’s been great with helping us get this set up,” Williams said.

The first market at John Phillips Park is on July 4. It’s held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.


