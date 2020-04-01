Sooke creates local business directory during COVID-19 pandemic

District’s community update asks residents for vigilance during crisis

Sooke hopes to help support local businesses during the COVID-19 crisis with a new web page.

In its weekly community update, released March 30, the District said the online resource includes the current status of various essential services and businesses, such as hours and delivery options for local grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants along with information on banks and animal services.

The District encouraged the ongoing vigilance of residents in following orders and recommendations from provincial health authorities for physical distancing.

“Social distancing is helping, but the next two weeks are critical,” said Matt Barney, emergency program coordinator for Sooke Fire Rescue. “The District thanks all residents, businesses and service providers for stepping up and making the necessary changes and sacrifices to get through this together.”

The District also announced it is closing access to Sooke Bluff Park, effective immediately. Located within the Whiffin Spit area, signage will be installed to remind residents of the closure. Other closures include the Rotary Skate Park and car seat installation service at Sooke Fire Rescue.

The Sooke School District is in the process of setting up child care for essential workers. An online form is available for families who may qualify.

