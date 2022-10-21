Sooke douses Halloween fireworks

‘Risk is too significant,’ says fire chief

Sooke has banned the use of fireworks for Halloween.

Sooke Fire Rescue made the decision due to an unusually warm and dry fall and the risk to the public.

“The risk is too significant and not one we’re taking,” Fire Chief Ruiter said. “Community safety is always the priority.”

In a typical year, the District of Sooke limits the discharge of consumer fireworks to Oct. 31 between 5 and 10 p.m.

On Oct. 31, police, bylaw, and fire officials will patrol and enforce the fireworks bylaw.

In the case of serious offences, residents who set off, possess, store, or sell illegal fireworks without valid authorization from Sooke Fire Rescue may face fines ranging from $100 to $500.

Several Island communities banned fireworks this year, including Saanich, Central Saanich and Esquimalt.

RELATED: Central Saanich postpones Halloween fireworks, bonfire

RELATED: No fireworks for Halloween: Saanich burning ban extended indefinitely



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter