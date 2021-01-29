Sooke eyes expansion of town core

Lot A development opens door for new library, other facilities

Sooke council took the next step in growing the downtown core by voting to rezone the eastern half of Lot A, located along Wadams Way. The land will include a library, with potential for affordable seniors housing, commercial storefronts and apartment units. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The next steps to expand Sooke’s town core is taking shape.

Sooke council voted to rezone the eastern side of Lot A, located at 76671 Wadams Way, at its Jan. 25 meeting.

The decision makes it possible for the land to become a mixed-use development, including apartment units, which would be located above commercial property. Currently, any buildings on the land have a maximum height of six stories.

The rezoning was necessary because, under the current P2 zoning, there is only one unit per lot allowed.

“Lot A means the start of developing our community hub,” said Christina Moog, the district’s communications manager. “Sooke is a small town with a big heart. It’s tremendous to see the library and surrounding areas take shape and form.”

Construction on the new Vancouver Island Regional Library location has been in the works at Lot A since October.

The $7.5-million building will include more than 14,400 square feet of space, a children’s area fireplace lounge, laptop bar and community space. The library is expected to open in 2022.

According to a district staff report, Lot A is envisioned to become a “vibrant, pedestrian-friendly town centre zone that provides community facilities.”

With ongoing construction at the library site and the potential for up to 76 affordable housing spaces for seniors, Lot A would be part of supporting Sooke’s town centre as “a north anchor,” said Matthew Pawlow, district director of planning and development.

The next step in the process is a public hearing, which is expected to take place in late February or March.

