Sooke family allowed to stay in motorhome

Kris Hardy and Monique Seidler are pictured on their rental property on Murray Road. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)

A family living full-time in a recreational vehicle in Sooke won’t have to move anytime soon, despite contravening local bylaws.

On Monday, a Sooke bylaw officer quashed a $200 ticket and a demand to leave the property on Murray Road.

“It’s absolutely the best news,” Kris Hardy said, who travelled here from Manitoba in September with his partner Monique Seidler and their two young boys, ages four and five.

The couple lived in their 34-foot motorhome at 1935 Murray Rd. The pair paid rent for space and looked after the property for the landowner.

But then a bylaw officer came knocking at the door and issued the landowner a ticket. He decided to fight it in court.

The District of Sooke’s zoning bylaw prohibits people from living in RVs year-round in residential neighbourhoods.

The District has worked with the property owner for the last two years due to area residents’ concerns, the district said in a statement.

“It is the role of staff to works towards compliance when residents express concerns that contravene bylaws. This can be a challenging process, but one that staff are committed to responding to,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

“The District has come to a supportive resolution and will continue to work with all involved as the situation and circumstances evolve. We are pleased with the outcome.”

If necessary, the family is permitted to remain in their motorhome and on the property until May 1 or longer.

Meanwhile, the community has also come out in support of the family, offering help from auto repair to free pizza.

Hardy said one man visited their home giving the children gifts and candy and handed the couple $1,000.

“It’s pretty awesome support from the community here. Sooke is a very special place,” Hardy said.

