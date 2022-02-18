Sooke Fine Arts Show eyes return to community centre

Artist talks and demonstrations will be part of the Sooke Fine Arts Show when it returns on July 21. (Serena Haley Photography)

The Sooke Fine Arts Show is returning in July after the live show was put on hiatus due to the pandemic.

The art show has highlighted talent across Vancouver Island for 35 years.

But for the last two years, the Sooke Fine Arts Show has been a virtual event as the organization and world adjusted to everything online.

“We are excited to be doing a live show again and reuniting with our fantastic supporters in the local arts community,” said Elaine Thrale, Sooke Fine Arts Society president.

This year’s show is from July 21 to Aug. 1. The arts council is also sticking with its online content. It will be the first time both an in-person exhibition and an online exhibition will take place at the same time.

Terrie Moore, the society’s executive director, said the online gallery would be simplified this year to adjust for the return of the in-person show.

“This year, it’s just seeing how we can do with a live show again and see what happens,” she said.

Under the guidance of returning show designer Bob Preston, the 2022 Fine Arts Show will once again see the SEAPARC arena transformed into a 16,000-square-foot gallery of curated works from Island artists.

More than 350 juried artworks are expected at this year’s show, including live music performances, artist talks and demos, docent tours, seniors’ tea, and Art4Kidz programs.

It all kicks off with the Purchasers’ Preview Night on July 21, where keen art lovers will have the first in-person glimpse at the gallery.

“It’s been a challenging two years for those in the arts, and we’ve missed these kinds of events that bring the community together,” Moore said. “We’re excited to welcome back artists and art lovers to our show.”

Artists are encouraged to submit their works online starting March 15 at sookefinearts.com.

Volunteers can register online or by calling 250-642-7256.

