The Sooke Fine Arts Show will be online again this year, showcasing unique artworks from Vancouver Island and B.C.’s coastal island artists from July 23 to Aug. 2. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Fine Arts Show goes virtual for second year in a row

Art exhibition and show set for July 23 to Aug. 2

Who said a quarantine couldn’t be cultural?

For the second year in a row, the Sooke Fine Arts Show will be online, showcasing artworks from Vancouver Island and coastal island artists.

The virtual exhibition runs from July 23 to Aug. 2.

READ: Sooke Fine Arts Show reaches new audiences with virtual showcase

“After much consideration, the Sooke Fine Arts Society (SFAS) has decided that hosting the show online for one more year is the right thing to do, for the safety of our volunteers, our guests, our artists and our community,” said Eileen Badiuk, the society’s president.

Last year’s show, the organization’s first online presentation, was embraced by artists and customers alike, where more than 10,000 visitors from all over the world viewed 371 works by 234 artists.

And those customers were active online: voting for their favourite pieces, taking part in an online auction, zooming in on artist demonstrations and talks and listening to the talents of local musicians.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of the online show last year was hearing from people who wouldn’t usually have been able to see the show in person, and how grateful they were to see the artworks from the comfort of their own homes,” said Terrie Moore, SFAS executive director.

Moore added that the society would build on last year’s virtual art show’s success and add features to its website for a better viewer experience.

Artists are encouraged to submit their works online from March 17 to May 25 at www.sookefinearts.com.

ALSO READ: Sooke Fine Art Show about much more than art


Arts and cultureSooke

