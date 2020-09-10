Sooke firefighters battle boat fire

A fire that ignited near the intersection of Drennan Street and Sooke Road in Sooke left the remains of a charred boat Wednesday night. (Paige Haire photo)

A fire near the intersection of Drennan Street and Sooke Road left the remains of a burnt-out boat Wednesday night.

Sooke Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at 8:43 p.m. Eyewitness shared photos on social media of smoke plumes rising from an area filled with trees and dry brush.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire shortly after 9 p.m. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The fire danger rating was raised to extreme throughout the district on Sept. 9.

Sooke Fire and Rescue says high-risk activities such as the use of spark-producing tools, using fireworks or mechanical brushing is not allowed within 300 metres of forest land or grassland between 1 p.m. and sunset daily.

The fire rating has been at high since late July after fire officials briefly banned campfires.

To report a wildfire, please telephone 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cellphone.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

READ MORE: Sooke lifts campfire ban

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fireSooke