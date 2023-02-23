Sooke Gathering Place fundraising campaign gains momentum

The Sooke Region Communities Health Network hopes to raise $2 million to build the Sooke Gathering Place, which will be part of the $34-million elders complex next to the public library on Wadams Way. (Contributed - SRCHN)

Sooke became one of only a few communities in the region without a dedicated senior center when the Sooke Senior Drop-in Center closed in 2010.

But that’s about to change.

The Sooke Region Communities Health Network (SRCHN) hopes to raise $2 million to build the Sooke Gathering Place, which will be part of the $34-million elders complex next to the public library on Wadams Way.

While the not-for-profit society has been fundraising in bits and pieces for the last year, the current total remains at around $75,000, quite short of the targeted goal, but SRCHN president Mary Dunn sees a new opportunity with a partnership with the Sooke News Mirror.

The News Mirror will provide a monthly fundraising page for SRCHN, highlighting some aspects of the Gathering Place and listing donors to the project.

“It’s going to expand our visibility and create the opportunity for people to get some recognition for their generous donation,” Dunn said.

A third of Sooke’s population is over 55, which is expected to double in the next 20 years.

The 5,000-square-foot Sooke Gathering Place will provide much-needed space for senior activities, crafts, dining, games and socializing.

The space will incorporate a youth/intergenerational component, and the facility will be available for community events. In addition, talks are ongoing with Island Health in the hopes they will set up offices to provide medical support, such as foot clinics, bath program and adult day programming. The Sooke Arts Council has also asked for space to run art programs for residents and community members of all ages.

To donate, please go online to sookegatheringplace.ca or drop by the the Sooke Regiion Communities Health Network, No. 204-2120 Church Rd. Donations can also be made through Canada Helps.

RELATED: Sooke Arts Council gives boost to Gathering Place fundraising

RELATED: More community space wanted in Sooke



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter