Sooke Harbour House up for sale

One of Sooke’s most well-known resorts is up for grabs, likely for an owner with some deep pockets.

The Sooke Harbour House is listed for $5,632,000 on a Canadian realtor site. The world-renowned resort has a long history in Sooke, dating back to the 1920s.

In 1979 the inn was purchased by Frederique and Sinclair Philip and they brought it to prominence with their charming gardens, imaginative guest rooms and world-class dining experience.

The hotel has 28 guest suites each with a different theme and art throughout the building. The Sooke Harbour House cuisine focuses on local, regional foods inspired by the sea, and the wine cellar is highly recognized, featuring a wealth of B.C. wines.

The oceanfront property is 33,405 square feet and is located along Whiffin Spit Road on a 2.5 acre section of land.



