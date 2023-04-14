Sooke homeowners face 6.9% property tax bill this year

Average home assessed at $866,321 would pay $100 more in taxes

Sooke homeowners would see a 6.9 per cent increase in their tax bill this year under a proposed operating budget released at Municipal Hall this week.

The previous proposal was for an increase of 9.3 per cent.

An average home assessed at $866,321 would pay $100 more in property taxes, according to the 2023-2027 five-year financial plan.

RELATED: CRD approves budget with tax increase

RELATED: Sooke proposes property tax hike of 9.3 per cent

Mayor Maja Tait said the district faces significant inflationary pressures, with the inflation rate currently six per cent in Greater Victoria.

“I think we did the best we could do with the budget. I know that any increased cost right now is hard for people to bear,” Tait said.

Staff made more than $250,000 in cuts at council’s request to various departments since the draft budget was released in mid-March, including a $25,000 in council’s travel budget.

“I was very happy staff whittled the budget down,” said Coun. Al Beddows. “I’d love it to be zero, of course, but the district was hit with inflation just like everybody else.”

Over the next five years, the district plans to increase police and fire resources to decrease call response times, road maintenance, streetlight and transit stop improvements, and several capital projects.

This year’s capital projects include the Charters corridor, the Church Road roundabout, the Little River Crossing, and the Ravens Ridge Park recreation amenities projects.

Although Tait said the district is “willing to go alone” on some projects, it is still seeking assistance from senior levels of government to help cover unfunded COVID-19-related expenses, the Little River Crossing. It is also anticipating its share of the province’s billion-dollar surplus.

“We are a growing community with a need for amenities and infrastructure. We could find ways for some savings now, but for a bigger cost in the future,” Tait said.

Sooke’s tax numbers represent the municipal portion of taxes only. They do not include taxes levied by other agencies, including Sooke School District, the Vancouver Island Regional Library, Capital Regional District, Island Health, the Municipal Finance Authority and B.C. Assessment Authority.

The Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria criticized the proposed tax increase, which is higher than in recent years.

“Council has the responsibility to fund what the community needs and can afford, not just what they think they need. That’s a very difficult but a very necessary dynamic to drive the budget process,” said chair John Treleaven.

“I think most communities, including Sooke, have a long way to go.”

Sooke residents can discuss the merits of this year’s budget with council and staff when the District of Sooke hosts an open house on Wednesday (April 19) from 2 to 7 p.m. at Municipal Hall, 2205 Otter Point Rd. Refreshments will be served.

This year’s budget and five-year financial plan must be adopted by May 15. Council is expected to pass the bylaw on April 24.

•••

Sooke’s’s proposed 2023 budget at a glance:

• Property tax increase: $100 on average assessed home ($866,321)

• Size of proposed 2023 operating budget: $44.5 million

• Budget spending priorities: the Charters corridor, the Church Road roundabout, the Little River Crossing, and the Ravens Ridge Park recreation amenities projects



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

budgetMunicipal GovernmentSookeWest Shore