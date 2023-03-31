NEW CUTLINE Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association wants to extend the land it leases to add improvements and the possibility of hosting sanctioned events. (Sooke News Mirror Files) Chris Vanier, a member of the Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke horseshoe club aims to ring up expansion

Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association wants to extend the land it leases

The local horseshoe club is pitching a plan to extend the land it leases from the District of Sooke to set the stage for ringing in bigger and better events.

The Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association’s (SHPA) current three-year lease expired on Feb. 28, and a district staff report recommended extending the lease for three years until 2026.

The club has asked for permission to extend the area it leases by 660 square metres to add three pitches, which would enable the association to qualify for sports funding and host major sanctioned tournaments such as the Island and provincial championships, and the B.C. seniors games.

“It’s great to see that the district recognizes what an asset we are to the community,” said SHPA president Chantal Wilson. “The district is bringing water in to the pitches this year, which is super important, especially for dust control in the summer. We really appreciate the partnership.”

Plans include building a roof over the pitches, connecting the property with electricity, plus building a clubhouse and washrooms. Angled parking would be installed along the new area to ensure the safety of players, with consideration as well for traffic flow along Sooke River Road. Each of those plans would have to be reviewed by staff, the report noted.

The SHPA is preparing for two sanctioned tournaments, with the one in May marking the club’s first doubles tournament. The third annual Butts/Bligh tournament, named after two of the club’s founding members, is slated for August. The club, which has close to 60 members, begins spring league play on April 5.

“We’re happy to welcome the Lions Club who will be handling our tournament concessions this year,” Wilson said.

Membership costs $50 a year and includes insurance. Wilson invites anyone interested trying horseshoes or becoming a member to drop by Tuesday or Saturday at 9:30 a.m. You can also email sookehorseshoes@shaw.ca for more information.

ALSO READ: Sooke horseshoe club takes pitch to B.C. championship

Terms of the new lease must comply with the Land Title Act and would require subdivision of the land. Approval by the approval officer and approval by the BC Land Commission is required because the property is within Agricultural Land Reserve. A rezoning would be required as well.


Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association wants to extend the land it leases to add improvements and the possibility of hosting sanctioned events. (Sooke News Mirror Files)

