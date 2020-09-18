Sooke jumps on board to ban use of rat poison

City staff will educate residents on harmful effects of rodenticides

The District of Sooke is adding its name to the growing list of Greater Victoria communities to stop using rat poison.

Council unanimously agreed to ban the use of anticoagulant rodenticides on Sept. 14, following Colwood’s identical move in August.

“We received many letters from residents telling us to address the concern, and we knew we had to be part of the growing wave,” said Coun. Jeff Bateman.

Sooke joins Colwood, Saanich, North Saanich and several communities in the Lower Mainland to ban the use of rat poison in their district’s buildings and properties.

Bateman said Sooke hasn’t been using anticoagulant rodenticides, but rather mechanical rat traps and organic alternatives.

Once consumed, the poison kills rodents through internal bleeding. The poisoned animals can be consumed by bigger predators, including owls, hawks, and eagles.

Council will be reaching out to Wild Wise Sooke, a volunteer-based program designed to reduce human and wildlife conflicts, to inform Sooke residents on the harmful effects of rat poison and the alternatives available.

