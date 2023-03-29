The loggers pole at Sooke Flats collapsed during a windstorm on March 29. (Photo-Robert Halliday)

Sooke landmark knocked down during windstorm

The Loggers Pole was carved by Randy Carvagallio

The historic landmark that once loomed large in the community’s skyline has fallen victim to a windstorm that swept through Sooke this week.

The Loggers Pole, carved by Randy Carvagallio, was donated by the Lions Club to the Sooke Community Association 1985 to commemorate the organization’s 50 years of service in the community.

It was originally erected in the heart of the downtown core before it was moved to the campground in Sooke Flats in 2013.

It’s sad to see the great pole fall,” said longtime Sooke Lions Club member Mike Thomas.

The two figures in logging gear climbing the pole had a three-month stay on the deck of his home, he recalled.

An eight-foot-long and three-food-wide culvert casing had to be poured and cured to anchor the pole before it was installed, with the assistance of a crane from the mill.

“I had the honour of being the one who went into the casing to remove the braces inside,” Thomas said.

The Sooke Community Association is in the process of deciding what will be done with the pole.


Sooke landmark knocked down during windstorm

