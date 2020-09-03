Sooke launches online budget survey

Citizen Budget is an interactive tool

The District of Sooke has launched an online survey as part of its consultation for upcoming municipal budget talks.

“This is a great opportunity for the public to have their say in the process,” said Raechel Gray, the director of financial services.

For the 2021 budget cycle, the district will use a new online platform called Citizen Budget. This interactive tool allows residents to use slider tools to adjust program funding and see how their adjustments recalculate their property taxes.

RELATED: Sooke eyes more budget cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic

Information submitted will be taken into consideration and presented to council during the 2021 municipal budget process.

Mayor Maja Tait said council wants to hear people’s thoughts on spending and saving priorities.

“We see a lot of online commentaries, but not a lot of participation in meetings. It’s a way to encourage more participation,” she said.

Sooke residents can take part in the online survey at www.sooke.ethelo.net.

For more information on the district’s financial plan, please go online to www.sooke.ca.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
budgetProperty taxesSooke

