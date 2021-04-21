Sooke launches online engagement portal

The District of Sooke has launched a new online community engagement platform where residents can share feedback and stay up to date on projects and initiatives in the community.

The new Let’s Talk Sooke platform offers residents the opportunity to participate in online forums where they can provide opinions, ask questions and share concerns on various projects, from budget consultation to community and social planning, road improvements and the official community plan.

The website offers various feedback methods, including surveys, polls, discussion forums and question-and-answer boards, giving residents an additional way to engage with the district interactively.

Community feedback gathered through letstalksooke.ca will be used to inform “clear and effective recommendations” to Sooke council, in conjunction with pre-existing community engagement methods.

“The COVID-19 pandemic limited our ability to conduct consultation in person. We found new ways to connect, and we want to build on that,” Mayor Maja Tait said in a press release.

“Through our strategic planning council identified effective and consistent communication as a guiding principle. We are continually working to improve this area to ensure citizens have access to the information they need and can easily participate in important community conversations.”



