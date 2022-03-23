The Ukraine flag flies above Royal Canadian Legion Branch #54 in Sooke. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The Ukraine flag flies above Royal Canadian Legion Branch #54 in Sooke. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Sooke legion branch raises Ukraine flag

The move needed approval from national HQ in Ottawa

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #54 in Sooke raised the Ukraine flag over its location on Eustace Road, in solidarity with Ukraine as the invasion by Russia continues.

Past legion president Richard Steele said the branch normally flies the U.S. flag alongside the Canadian flag because a number of its members are American. To fly a foreign flag, they needed to ask permission from the provincial legion board, who had to get approval from Dominion Command, the national headquarters of the Royal Canadian Legion located in Ottawa.

But Steele said the process happened swiftly, taking only about a week.

“We respect the fact that Ukraine has been wanting to be a part of NATO and Russia has been fighting them for years, denying them the right to be part of that. Hence the war, hence we support as we can, as a country, we support their movement.”

ALSO READ: Colwood students raise a sweet $4,400 for Ukraine in four days

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal Canadian LegionSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Mom struggles as arrest warrant issued for B.C. man in abduction of his daughter

Just Posted

Sergeant of Arms Joe Danyleyko and past president Richard Steele raise the Ukraine flag above the Sooke branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Sooke legion branch raises Ukraine flag

Discussions around the amalgamation of Victoria and Saanich are back on the table now that in-person gatherings can continue. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich, Victoria amalgamation back on the docket

The new Sooke branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library was set to have a grand opening celebration this Saturday (March 26), but strike actions by librarians around the system have postponed the event. (Facebook/VI Regional Library Sooke)
Sooke library grand opening postponed as rotating strikes impact VIRL system

Victoria council, meeting as committee of the whole, will consider a motion on a voluntary reconciliation tax. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria considering voluntary reconciliation tax for property owners