The new Sooke branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library was set to have a grand opening celebration this Saturday (March 26), but strike actions by librarians around the system have postponed the event. (Facebook/VI Regional Library Sooke)

The new Sooke branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library was set to have a grand opening celebration this Saturday (March 26), but strike actions by librarians around the system have postponed the event. (Facebook/VI Regional Library Sooke)

Sooke library grand opening postponed as rotating strikes impact VIRL system

Unionized librarians demanding higher wages, better working conditions

Sooke’s month-old library is postponing its official grand opening, as unionized Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) workers continue rotating job action.

The branch has been open to the public since Feb. 25, but had plans to celebrate its inception on Saturday (March 26).

Communications director David Carson said VIRL decided postponing the official launch would be in the best interest of everyone. Librarians with BC General Employees’ Union Local 702 are in the midst of bargaining talks with VIRL for higher wages and better work conditions.

READ ALSO: Librarians write to trustees, picket in front of branches as VIRL strike escalates

Carson said a new date will be announced for the grand opening soon. He added that in the month the branch has been open, they’ve registered 597 library cards.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Sooke residents explore new library for first time

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LabourSooke

Previous story
B.C. Premier John Horgan visits Abbotsford to talk flood recovery, prevention
Next story
Sidney/North Saanich library closes for second time in a week over job action

Just Posted

The new Sooke branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library was set to have a grand opening celebration this Saturday (March 26), but strike actions by librarians around the system have postponed the event. (Facebook/VI Regional Library Sooke)
Sooke library grand opening postponed as rotating strikes impact VIRL system

Saanich’s Maki Jenner, right, here in action for the Concordia University (St. Paul) Golden Bears women’s field lacrosse team in 2021, is bringing her knowledge of the sport to a national audience with her LAX Facts clips on TSN. (Photo by Hannah Schwartz/CSP Athletics)
Lacrosse-mad Saanich woman showcases knowledge, broadcast skills in TSN clips

John Hillman, Second World War veteran and charitable walker, celebrated his 103rd birthday on March 18 at Carlton House in Oak Bay. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Veteran, Oak Bay charitable inspiration John Hillman honoured at 103

Victoria police officers responding to a weapons call in the 2600-block of Dowler Place March 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police responding to weapons call near Quadra Village