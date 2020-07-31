Sooke won’t have a campfire ban for the 2020 B.C. Day long weekend. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Sooke lifts campfire ban

Sooke Fire Rescue will re-evaluate conditions on Tuesday, Aug. 4

Get out the marshmallows, Sooke Fire Rescue lifted its ban on campfires Friday, just in time for the B.C. Day long weekend.

Sooke implemented the ban July 29 but quickly re-evaluated when the July 30 Wildfire Situation Report included a ‘high’ fire rating for Sooke instead of the ‘extreme’ predicted earlier in the week. The review included conversations with the Capital Regional District, Coastal Fire Centre and Otter Point Fire Department that provides mutual aid in the community.

Otter Point fire is lifting its current campfire ban as well.

RELATED: Sooke raises fire danger rating to ‘Extreme’

The department plans to re-evaluate again Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Sooke Fire Rescue reminds residents that hot and dry conditions remain across the province, increasing the risk of wildfires. Sooke residents and visitors are urged to follow B.C.’s campfire regulations to help minimize risks. Those include: campfires are to be no larger than two feet across; fires must remain within a contained metal or mason ring; burn clean, split wood only; always keep a water source nearby; never leave your campfire unattended and keep the area around the fire clear of debris.

Visit sooke.ca for updates.

Sooke

