Sooke Lions Club project clears alternative approval process

Less than 10 per cent of voters said ‘no’ to park lease proposal

The District of Sooke announced Thursday that fewer than 10 per cent of voters, 1,026 voters, registered opposition to the John Phillips Memorial Park plan under the alternate approval process. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

A plan to lease a portion of John Phillips Memorial Park to the Sooke Lions Club to build a community centre has cleared the alternative approval process (AAP).

The District of Sooke announced Thursday that fewer than 10 per cent of voters registered opposition under the AAP. The John Phillips Memorial Park plan received a response of 9.13 per cent or 1,026 votes.

The district and the Sooke Lions Club have been negotiating the sale of the club’s property at 2008 Murray Rd. The Lions propose selling the Murray Road property to the district in addition to a long-term lease on a portion of John Phillips Memorial Park.

The Lions club intends to build a multi-use community centre, including a daycare, concession, 300-person capacity hall, parking facilities, an outdoor stage and emergency reception area.

As John Phillips Memorial Park is dedicated parkland, a lease cannot be signed without the approval of electors. Council decided on the AAP to determine the opinion of the electorate.

Council must now decide the next steps: go ahead with the project, hold a referendum or abandon the project. The next council meeting is Monday (Sept. 20).



