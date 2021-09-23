Sooke lobbying for ban on non-essential pesticides

The District of Sooke wants a ban on cosmetic pesticides and herbicides. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The District of Sooke is continuing to lobby the provincial government to ban cosmetic pesticides and herbicides – those used for non-essential or aesthetic purposes.

In 2017, Transition Sooke approached the district to create a pesticide ban, but council held off, expecting the B.C. government to enact a ban in 2018. Four years later, the province hasn’t moved on any legislation.

“The problem is pesticides are regulated by the provincial and federal governments,” said Coun. Jeff Bateman. “Municipalities don’t have the authority to prevent their sale.”

A member of the Transition Sooke team that approached Sooke council about a ban five years ago, Bateman said municipalities could bring in a bylaw that expresses the community’s will and ask residents not to use herbicides. However, enforcement is extremely difficult.

Nearly 50 B.C. municipalities have introduced pesticide regulations, as well as all provinces except B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“The advocacy continues,” Bateman said.

Earlier this year, Sooke council added its voice to the call for a provincewide ban on rat poison.

Council unanimously agreed to support a North Vancouver resolution, asking the province to ban anticoagulant rodenticides while finding new ways to deal with the rodent population that doesn’t threaten the well being of other animals.

ALSO READ: Sooke calls for ban on rat poison across B.C.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EnvironmentSookeSooke council