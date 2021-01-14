Sooke makes progress on storm cleanup

Crews clear tons of debris from fallen trees to rocks

The intersection of Highway 14 and Grant Road was closed after Tuesday night’s windstorm. (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)

Two days after a severe wind and rain storm shattered trees and knocked out power lines serving thousands in the region, District of Sooke workers continue to clean up tons of debris.

Trees were downed throughout the community, including Ed Mcgregor, Deerlepe, Bluffs and Sooke Potholes. The Sooke Potholes remain closed until further notice. Four property owners also reported fallen trees on homes.

Sooke Fire responded to 33 calls overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Parks crews will continue to manage the cleanup into next week, say officials.

“It will take some time for our team to clear all sites,” said Jessica Boquist, parks and environmental services coordinator.

“Trees were downed in several parks, and tree crews are in high demand.”

There is significant debris ashore at Whiffin Spit, including large rocks that have washed onto the parking lot.

The district plans a significant clean up with heavy equipment on Tuesday (Jan. 19) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. While the park will remain open as the work is completed, the public is asked to leash their pets and use caution navigating around equipment.

“I really want to thank all involved in responding to this weather event – Sooke Fire Rescue and District Staff, Sooke RCMP, B.C. Hydro, Victoria Contracting, EMCON Services and the Capital Regional District. It takes a coordinated team effort to ensure public safety when Mother Nature calls,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

RELATED: Sooke Potholes closed again due to weather



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Severe weatherSookeStorm