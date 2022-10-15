Sooke mayor trounces challengers

Maja Tait has won her third term as Sooke mayor. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke voters decided to stick with the tried and true Saturday, voting incumbent Maja Tait back into the district’s top seat and five councillors back on council.

Tait garnered 2,403 or 72 per cent of ballots cast by Sooke voters and cruised easily into her third term.

Retired community advocate Mick Rhodes came second with 578 votes, while John Knops, a retired civil servant, placed third with 246.

With only one seat – vacated by Ebony Logins – up for grabs, the five incumbents running for re-election got the thumbs up: Dana Lajeunesse, Jeff Bateman, Megan McMath, Al Beddows and Tony St-Pierre.

The other seat was won by former councillor Kevin Pearson.

More to come …



