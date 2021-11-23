Sooke motorists will face more delays due to road projects

Road projects in Sooke will impact drivers in the coming days, says the District of Sooke. (Kevin Laird- - Sooke News Mirror)

Road projects in Sooke will impact drivers in the coming days.

The District of Sooke has two crews working on two major road projects in the town core, one at Otter Point Road and the other at Church Road.

According to a release, both projects are hitting a milestones that will cause further short-term traffic disruptions, in particular from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10. Additionally, traffic disruptions can be expected until Nov. 26 as progress is made on the B.C. Housing development on Drennan Street.

“Unfortunately, combined with delays due to last week’s weather event, some timelines are merging, so travel in the town core during this period will be challenging,” the statement said.

Planned Traffic Events

• Traffic control will be in place at Golledge and Drennan from 7 a.m. to 5: p.m. until Nov. 26 as work is completed on a B.C. Housing Project.

• From Nov. 23 for a 10-day period, JE Electric Ltd will be replacing streetlights throughout Sooke. It takes approximately 10 minutes to complete an install. Crews will keep traffic flowing around the worksites.

• On Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. single-lane alternating traffic to complete utility work will be in place on Highway 14 from Phillips Road to Drennan.

• Tentatively, on Nov. 25, the traffic signals at Highway 14 and Church will be down for several hoursto relocate the traffic control kiosk. There will be no northbound turning onto Church while the signal is down.

• The most significant traffic disruptions on the Church Road project are anticipated for Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 and Dec. 6 to 10 as all work will be taking place within the travel portions of the roadway.

• On Dec. 5, the Sooke Lions Club will host the Santa Parade which will travel down Highway 14 from Charters Road to Townsend Road. A road closure, with detour available, will be in effect from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Suggested Detours

• Avoid turning left off Anna Marie Road onto Highway 14. Instead, turn right to use the roundabout.

• Use Charters-Throup-Church-Wadams Way for access between Highway 14 and Wadams Way.

• Avoid Otter Point Road from Wadams Way to Highway 14 by travelling Grant Road West to Maple Avenue South.

• If possible, the district encourages, carpooling, use of transit or working from home if available through your employer.



